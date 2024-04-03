Revitalize Your Skin and Give Back: Join Hiatus Spa + Retreat’s Earth Month Campaign Benefiting Charity: Water

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Dive into a world of luxury and compassion this Earth Month with Hiatus Spa + Retreat’s annual Spa for a Cause initiative, running from April 1st to April 30th. As the premier Texas day spa with eight exquisite locations across the Lone Star State, Hiatus Spa invites you to indulge in self-care while supporting a noble cause. This year, every Hiatus Spa location, as well as their online platform, will host a raffle featuring their coveted HydraFacial services, with all proceeds earmarked for Charity: Water, a distinguished nonprofit dedicated to providing clean and safe drinking water to communities worldwide.

The centerpiece of this initiative is the revered “Change Your Life HydraFacial®,” valued at $305, an opulent treatment that seamlessly intertwines the efficacy of the HydraFacial System with the tranquility of relaxation. Guests can participate by purchasing raffle tickets, priced at $5 for one or $20 for five, at any of Hiatus Spa’s eight locations or conveniently online throughout the month of April.

Since its inception in 2016, Hiatus Spa has been an ardent supporter of Charity: Water, contributing to the funding of two vital wells—one in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and another in Jahapur, Bangladesh. These wells have significantly impacted over 700 individuals, granting them access to life-sustaining clean water. Founded in 2007 by Sheila Garrison, Kristin Heaton Peabody, and Bill Garrison, Hiatus Spa + Retreat has garnered widespread acclaim throughout its illustrious journey. Among its myriad accolades are the prestigious Innovate Award from the International Spa Association in 2013, consistent inclusion in Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Companies from 2012 to 2020, and recognition as American Spa Magazine’s Favorite Day Spa in 2016. Moreover, Hiatus Spa has been honored by D Magazine’s Best of Big D awards from 2013 to 2016, as well as by San Antonio Magazine and Fort Worth Magazine for its exceptional spa experiences.

With eight thriving locations in Dallas, Austin, Plano, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, and Frisco, alongside its signature product line, Hiatus Everyday, Hiatus Spa + Retreat continues to redefine luxury and wellness across Texas.

Join Hiatus Spa + Retreat in their commitment to rejuvenation and philanthropy this Earth Month. For more information about their services, locations, and operating hours, visit hiatusspa.com and embark on a journey of indulgence with a purpose.

