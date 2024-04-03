Netflix docuseries on abuse allegations at New York boarding school prompts fresh investigation

A New York prosecutor is investigating a slew of abuse complaints made after Netflix started streaming a scathing documentary on the Academy at Ivy Ridge. “The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping” depicts the now-closed boarding academy in rural northern New York as an oppressive institution. The series features former students describing physical, psychological and sexual abuse by staff. St. Lawrence County’s district attorney says many of the new complaints make similar allegations. State officials are giving former Ivy Ridge students more time to apply for crime victim compensation. The former students say they’re finally being heard as they push for accountability and reform.

