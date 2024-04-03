Months ahead of the presidential election, Nebraska’s GOP governor wants a winner-take-all system

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Republican governor is calling on state lawmakers to move forward with a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes. His call Tuesday comes only months before what is shaping up to be a hotly contested presidential election. Nebraska and Maine are the only states that split their electoral votes by congressional district. Both have done so in recent presidential elections. Both states’ lawmakers have also made moves to switch to a winner-take-all system and have found themselves frustrated. Barack Obama became the first presidential contender to shave off one of Nebraska’s five votes in 2008. One of Maine’s four votes went to former President Donald Trump in 2016.

