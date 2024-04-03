Kentucky woman quits her job after winning $90K on lottery scratch-off

By Matthew Keck

HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — What would you do if you won the lottery? Would you take a nice trip? Pay off bills? Quit your job? Well, a Kentucky woman who recently won did the latter.

Kentucky Lottery officials said that Reshawn Toliver of Hopkinsville won $90,000 on a scratch-off.

Toliver was at home when she scratched her tickets. It was her scream that alerted her boyfriend and son in the other room.

“I screamed! I’ve never hollered that loud before,” she said.

Her boyfriend and son weren’t sure what was happening, asking her if she was OK.

Toliver told herself she needed to calm down.

“One minute, it’s like breathe. The next minute, it’s like, stop laughing. I can hear the scream over and over again in my head,” she said.

She drove to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters on March 4 to collect a check for $64,800.

Toliver told lottery officials she had wanted to quit her job, and this win allowed her to do so.

“I was unhappy with my job and God made a way,” Toliver said. “I felt bad leaving, but I’m relieved to be able to quit my job.”

Skyline Fuel in Hopkinsville will receive a $900 check for selling the winning ticket.

