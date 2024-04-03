Houston Style Magazine Highlights: Brandy Norwood and Stella Rosa Brandy Unite for Exclusive Celebration

By Monica Jones

April 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The connection between hip-hop culture and the wine and spirits industry has been robust since the early 2000s, often featured in hit songs and celebrity partnerships. Today, we witness a fresh manifestation of this tradition as Brandy Norwood, an internationally renowned artist, teams up with Stella Rosa Brandy to mark the success of Stella Rosa’s exquisite line of brandies. This collaboration is not just a celebration of Stella Rosa’s growing legacy but also an infusion of star quality from Brandy, elevating the brand’s visibility and appeal.

Stella Rosa Brandy, an offering from Riboli Family Wines and Spirits, presents a collection of fruit-infused brandies that are a testament to the Riboli family’s commitment to quality since their inception in 1917. Their latest lineup includes the sophisticated flavors of Smooth Black, Honey Peach, and Tropical Passion, each designed to provide a unique tasting experience.

In an exclusive event at the House of Blues Foundation Room in Houston, Stella Rosa Brandy showcased its products in a grand tasting event. Guests were treated to the ‘B Rocka’ cocktail, a fitting tribute to World Cocktail Day, featuring Stella Rosa Smooth Black Brandy, among other signature cocktails like the Brandy Sidecar and the Stella-Jito.

Brandy’s performance of “I Wanna Be Down” and her interactive engagement with the attendees underscored the genuine collaboration between the artist and Stella Rosa. The event exemplified the merging of cultural influence and quality spirits, promising an exciting future for the brand.

Find Stella Rosa Brandy for $29.99 at select Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods and Total Wine & More locations and join in celebrating the craftsmanship and cultural fusion that Stella Rosa and Brandy Norwood bring to the table.

