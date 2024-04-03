Gun sale arranged on Facebook ends in armed robbery in crowded parking lot in SC, police say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

HONEA PATH, South Carolina (WYFF) — A gun sale set up on Facebook Marketplace ended with an armed robbery in a crowded parking lot in South Carolina, according to Honea Path police.

Police said they got a call about 7 p.m. Monday about an armed robbery in the CVS parking lot on East Greer Street.

Police said the victims planned to meet Christopher Dakota Sudberry to sell a gun that was posted on Facebook Marketplace.

They said the victim and Sudberry knew each other from high school.

According to police, Sudberry and co-conspirators took the gun for sale while armed with handguns.

Sudberry is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy on one of the suspects.

The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook about this arrest:

“A violent crime while armed in a very crowded parking lot deserves a high surety bond of at least 50k. The lack of concern for public safety should be the considering factor. Here is one the suspects who made a bad life choice by coming to Honea Path to commit a crime. Now he is famous for robbing someone he knows and could identify him. The investigation continues.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.