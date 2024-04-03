French rugby hit by racism after women’s team is targeted by opposing players during a match

Rugby players from a women’s team based in a Paris suburb say they were targeted by racist remarks during a French Cup match over the weekend. The club is located in the Paris suburb of Bobigny in the poorest region of mainland France where many residents are immigrants or have immigrant roots. The apparent incidents have left the rugby community in shock and the French rugby federation is reaffirming its “its unwavering commitment to combating all forms of racism in rugby.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.