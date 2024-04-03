Citizen scientist measured Rockies snowfall for 50 years. Two new hips help him keep going

GOTHIC, Colo. (AP) — As snow hydrologists fan across the western U.S. to measure peak snowpack this spring, citizen scientist Billy Barr will be measuring snow — as always — at 9,500 feet outside his cabin in the remote mountain town of Gothic in central Colorado. This is Barr’s 50th year logging snowfall amounts there. Researchers regularly reference his trove of data as they study a watershed that feeds the Colorado River. Two recent hip replacements let Barr carry on his field work longer than he expected. Now 73, he plans to keep measuring snowfall but is unsure who would fill his shoes when he retires.

