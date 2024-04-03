Bringing dental care to kids in schools is helping take care of teeth neglected in the pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — There’s a renewed push to meet kids where they are when it comes to seeing a dentist. School-based care centers and nonprofits are trying to shore up teeth that may have been neglected during the pandemic or haven’t received routine dental care. There isn’t a good national estimate of the number of school-based dental programs across the country. The CDC says more than half of children aged 6 to 8 had a cavity in at least one baby tooth. Other strategies include more dental programs in community health centers, putting dental hygienists in pediatric offices and having states better coordinate care.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.