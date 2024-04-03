Bomb threats cause short lockdown at Norwegian parliament house

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two bomb threats led to a brief lockdown of the Norwegian parliament Wednesday, while lawmakers continued debate inside. Heavily armed police were posted outside the assembly and the surrounding streets was cordoned off. Bomb sniffing dogs were seen in action outside the building. The 169-member Storting was reopened after a bit more than two hours. A senior police officer, Sven Bjelland said authorities were “confident that it is now safe.” Bjelland earlier had said that one of the threats was received Tuesday evening but was deemed not to be credible, while the second was sent Wednesday to police in Oslo. He declined to give details.

