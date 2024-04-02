‘Yellowstone’ star Mo Brings Plenty asks for help locating missing nephew who is wanted by police

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty is trying to locate his nephew Cole “Coco” Brings Plenty, who he says has been missing since March 31.

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in two episodes of the Western series’ prequel “1923,” was last seen leaving the Lawrence, Kansas area driving a white Ford Explorer, according to a “missing” flier posted to Mo Brings Plenty’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department wrote in a statement on Tuesday that the 27-year-old actor has been identified as the “suspect” in a domestic dispute and that police have “probable cause” for his arrest.

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” the statement read. He was last seen on traffic cameras “leaving the city immediately after the incident” on Sunday.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim,” the statement read.

Police noted in their statement that Cole Brings Plenty’s family has reported him as a missing person.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Cole Brings Plenty seeking comment.

Cole Brings Plenty’s other acting credits include appearances in TV series like “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger,” according to his IMDB page.

