With tears, a crowd of South Koreans bids farewell to beloved panda before her departure to China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A crowd of people, some weeping, has gathered at an amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to a giant panda before her departure to China. Fu Bao has been a major attraction at the Everland theme park near Seoul since she was born there in 2020 to two pandas who came from China earlier on a lease program. On Wednesday, many panda fans in South Korea braved rain to attend a farewell ceremony at the Everland park for Fu Bao, who was to be flown to China later in the day.

