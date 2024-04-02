With some laughs, some stories, some tears, Don Winslow begins what he calls his final book tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Don Winslow has announced that his new novel, “City in Ruins,” will be his last. The 70-year-old is not burned out or ill, or out of ideas. He has other priorities. One priority is the defeat of Donald Trump, whom the author regularly attacks through statements and videos on social media. During a reading in Manhattan on Monday, he sounded very much like an active author, explaining his typical writing day. Up at 4:45 a.m., a pot of coffee, a round of newspapers, then hours of work. But he also was thinking about the past and how to say goodbye.

