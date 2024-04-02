Vehicle carrying suspected migrants crashes into a river in Albania, killing 8 people

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say a car crashed into a river in the country’s southeast, killing all eight people on board, including seven suspected migrants and a local driver. The driver of the vehicle lost control and veered into the Vjosa River about 150 miles southeast of the capital, Tirana, around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a police statement. Seven of the victims were suspected to be “from third countries,” it said, using a description police often use to refer to migrants. Albania is not a primary route for migrants but small groups from Arab countries or Asia use it to reach Italy by sea or other neighboring countries by land.

