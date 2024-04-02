Skip to Content
AP National News

US first-quarter auto sales grew nearly 5% despite high interest rates, but EV growth slows further

By
Published 3:46 PM

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicle sales in the U.S. rose nearly 5% from January through March, as buyers stayed in the market despite high interest rates. But electric vehicle sales growth slowed to 2.7% during the quarter, with mainstream buyers wary of limited range and a lack of charging stations. Automakers sold nearly 3.8 million vehicles in the first quarter versus a year ago. With inventory on dealer lots growing toward pre-pandemic levels, auto companies were forced to reduce prices. J.D. Power said the average sales price in March was $44,186, down 3.6% from a year ago.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content