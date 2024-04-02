Tribes blast South Dakota governor’s claim that leaders are benefitting from drug cartels

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing criticism from tribal leaders. It’s the latest in what has been a history of strained relations between the Republican governor and the tribes in South Dakota. In March during community forums, Noem said tribal leaders are more interested in hurting her politically and benefiting from drug cartels than improving the lives of children and others on reservations, where poverty is persistent. Tribal leaders condemned her comments. Others drew a link between her comments and support for former President Donald Trump, saying Noem is hoping Trump elevates her as his vice presidential running mate.

