Trial of most prominent suspects in alleged German coup plot to open next month

BERLIN (AP) — A court says nine suspects, among them a self-styled prince and a former far-right lawmaker, will go on trial next month in the most prominent of three cases connected to an alleged plot to topple the German government that came to light in late 2022. The Frankfurt state court said Tuesday the trial will open on May 21. It made clear that it expects the proceedings to last well into 2025. Federal prosecutors in December filed terrorism charges against a total of 27 people, one of whom has since died. The Frankfurt case features the most prominent suspects. Prosecutors have said that the accused believed in a “conglomerate of conspiracy myths.”

