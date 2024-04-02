7.4-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan’s east coast, sparking tsunami warnings

By Wayne Chang, CNN

(CNN) — A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off Taiwan’s eastern coast Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan.

The quake’s epicenter is located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien.

﻿The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands, warning of waves up to 3 meters expected imminently.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.