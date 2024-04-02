Storms leave behind damage, power outages in St. Louis area

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Storms are leaving behind hail and damage in the St. Louis area Monday.

A downed tree was reported at a home just south of Parkway Central High School near Highway 141 and Ladue, a tree left a hole in a home’s roof, a branch went through the ceiling near the dining room. Power lines and branches were down on White Road.

Hail was reported from St. Charles County, Maryland Heights and parts of North County.

As of 7:30 p.m., around 7,600 area residents did not have power. That number was down to near 1,400 around 10:15 p.m.

