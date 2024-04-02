‘SCTV’ star and comedian Joe Flaherty has died at 82 after an illness, his daughter says

TORONTO (AP) — Comedian Joe Flaherty has died. He was a founding member of the Canadian sketch series “SCTV,″ He was 82. His daughter says Flaherty died Monday following a brief illness. Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, spent seven years at The Second City in Chicago before moving north of the border to help establish the theater’s Toronto outpost. He went on to star alongside John Candy and Catherine O’Hara in ”SCTV,″ about a fictional TV station known as Second City Television that was stacked with buffoons in front of and behind the cameras.

