Remaining Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to speak before Oklahoma Supreme Court, fighting for reparations

By Audrey Goodson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are not backing down on their demand for reparations.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court granted the survivors a chance to have their case heard, allowing Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher, both 109, an opportunity to present their cases. In a public nuisance lawsuit, the survivors seek reparations from the city for the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“We’re not going anywhere. As long as there’s injustice, there will be folks on the side of right that will be trying to get folks in Oklahoma to do the right thing. Oklahoma is not OK,” state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said.

In July, a Tulsa district judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice. A team of attorneys filed an appeal and called on Oklahoma’s highest court in August to reverse the lawsuit dismissal.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court in February decided to allow the remaining Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to present their cases. Their hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A third survivor who was also part of the filing, Hughes Van Ellis, died in October at 102.

