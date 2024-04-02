Puerto Rico governor announces historic budget to aid elderly, reduce violence and boost solar power

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says the U.S. territory’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be the largest in history at $14 billion, with new funds meant to help the island’s elderly population, reduce violence and boost solar power programs. Tuesday’s announcement was made during Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s annual territorial address, where he highlighted his achievements as he seeks re-election this year. While Pierluisi’s supporters cheered his announcements, a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances has final say over the island’s budget and how revenue is invested.

