Not in the path of totality? You can still watch Monday’s total solar eclipse online

Spectators who aren’t near the path of totality or who get cloudy weather on eclipse day can still catch the total solar eclipse. NASA, science centers and media organizations plan to stream live coverage online from different locations along the path next Monday. The space agency will show telescope views of the sun and there will be appearances by scientists and space station astronauts during its live show. Researchers and students from the University of Maine will launch high-altitude balloons in an experiment will be livestreamed from the stratosphere. The eclipse cuts a narrow path from Mexico’s Pacific coast to eastern Canada.

By The Associated Press

