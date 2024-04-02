Man pleads guilty to attacking Muslim state representative in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut has pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault and other crimes. The plea deal taken Tuesday by Andrey Desmond calls for him to serve five years in prison for the June 2023 assault on Rep. Maryam Khan. She is the first Muslim to serve in the state House of Representatives. Khan says Desmond slapped her, put her in a chokehold and threw her to the ground after demanding a kiss. Khan says she suffered a concussion and arm injuries. Sentencing is set for June 4. Court records say Desmond has a history of mental illness.

