Jackson mayor says those caught dumping illegally will face ‘perp walk’

By Brooklyn Joyner

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson leaders are cracking down on illegal dumping while working to clean up the city.

“We are going to ‘perp walk’ the individuals responsible for illegal dumping in our city,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “I believe in the power of embarrassment. When I did poorly on my report card, my mother was the first to call every one of her friends and say, ‘Look what this boy did.’ It was enough encouragement to shape up and get right, and we want to make certain that people know that. So, don’t be the first one.”

On Monday, Lumumba announced the kickoff of “Keep Jackson Beautiful Month,” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the group. Keep Jackson Beautiful, the Neighborhood Enhancement Team, and the Jackson Police Department are working together to keep the city tidy.

There will be a series of events in April where city leaders and residents can volunteer to pick up trash in different areas of Jackson. The first event is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Tougaloo Community Center. Organizers said everyone is welcome.

