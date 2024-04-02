Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ former teacher celebrates103rd birthday

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

IOWA (KETV) — Leota Broyles, a longtime Iowa educator, turned 103 on April 1.

During her years as a teacher, she taught Kim Strawn, now known as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“I think of Kim as a friend,” Broyles said.

Broyles said Reynolds was wonderful to have in the school room.

And let us know the governor is not the only former student she remembers.

“I had a lot of good students,” Broyles said.

She is currently living at Edencrest at the Tuscany in Altoona, with her younger sister, 92-year-old Bernadine, better known as Bernie.

Bernie has no doubt her older sister was a good teacher.

“I say she was probably a good teacher. She wasn’t my teacher. But she taught me a lot,” Bernie said.

Reynolds sent a note that reads, in part, “the lessons I learned from Mrs. Broyles extended far beyond traditional schoolwork. She taught us to be accountable for our work, respect people in our community, and to find the fun in our lives. I am very happy to wish her a 103 birthday and we hope she has a wonderful time celebrating with loved ones.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.