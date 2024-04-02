George Carlin estate settles with podcasters over fake comedy special purportedly generated by AI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of George Carlin has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a fake hourlong comedy special that purportedly uses artificial intelligence to recreate the late standup comic’s style and material for a new special. In the settlement agreement, podcast company Dudesy agrees to permanently take down the phony special from the legendary comedian who died in 2008. Carlin’s daughter Kelly Carlin says the case serves as a warning about AI technology and the need for safeguards. The makers of the special, titled “George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead,” say they used 50 years of Carlin standup material to synthesize the new version that comments on current events.

