Firefighters rescue 2 people trapped under Ohio bridge by fast-rising river waters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters came to the rescue of two people who were trapped under a bridge early when the waters of an Ohio river began rising, and forecasters warned more severe weather was headed to the area. The Columbus Fire Department reports the pair were sleeping under the bridge around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when the Scioto River started to rise. While they were never directly in the water, the flooding prevented them from returning to the shore, so a fire department boat was sent to rescue them. No injuries were reported. A flood warning has been issued for parts of the river that are expected to reach flood stage Wednesday morning.

