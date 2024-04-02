Egypt’s president is sworn in for a third 6-year term after running virtually unopposed

CAIRO (AP) — President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has been sworn in for a third six-year term after being re-elected in a December vote in which he faced no serious challengers. El-Sissi took the oath of office Tuesday before parliament, which convened in the new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo. El-Sissi won 89.6% of the vote in the December election, with turnout of 66.8% of more than 67 million registered voters. He ran against three virtually unknown opponents. The vote was overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on Egypt’s eastern border, which has threatened to expand into wider regional turmoil.

