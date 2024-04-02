Bob Uecker begins 54th season broadcasting Brewers games after turning 90 earlier this year

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker was back at American Family Field once again to broadcast the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener as team officials remained circumspect about the 90-year-old’s workload for the rest of the season. This will be Uecker’s 54th season broadcasting Brewers baseball. He has limited himself to home games for the last several years. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio said what Uecker “wants to do is just see how it goes this year, and we’ll see.”

