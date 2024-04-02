Big Sur Marathon could see changes after Highway 1 slip-out

By Brisa Colón, Ricardo Tovar

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — The Big Sur International Marathon could look a bit different this year following a slip-out that took a chunk of Highway 1 into the sea on Saturday.

The area at Rocky Creek is a part of the Big Sur Marathon course. Marathon organizers say it’s still too early to decide one way or another what changes will be implemented, but they are speaking with Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, Monterey County Sheriff and California State Parks to decide their next step.

“We are working to understand the extent of the road damage, as well as the assessment and repair timelines. We will be in touch again by 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, with another event update. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding,” read a post on the Big Sur Marathon’s website.

This isn’t the first time a piece of Highway 1 falling has forced a change of course. In 1998 and 2011, sections of Highway 1 fell into the ocean after heavy rains and mudslides.

In those instances, temporary course changes allowed the race to go on. So, there is a strong history that this will not cancel the race.

