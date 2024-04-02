Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva says he has cancer, but plans to work while undergoing treatment

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer, but he says he is continuing to work as he undergoes treatment. In a statement Tuesday, Grijalva says he sought medical treatment for a persistent cough a few weeks ago, and it was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, the Arizona congressman says his physician discovered that he has cancer. The 76-year-old Democrat says he is confident in the vigorous course of treatment that his medical team has developed. It’s unclear what type of cancer Grijalva has.

