TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck off Taiwan, and Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa. Japan’s meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 meters or 9.8 feet. It wasn’t yet clear if there was any damage from the quake Wednesday morning.

