WWE kicks, punches, slams marketing efforts into high gear ahead of WrestleMania, its big event
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
This year’s WrestleMania is just days away, but WWE’s marketing campaign for its biggest premium live event of the year was kicked into overdrive months ago. In February, three days before the Super Bowl, with all eyes on Las Vegas, WWE tried to snatch some of the NFL’s spotlight for itself. The sports entertainment company held a press conference in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, just down the road from stadium where the Super Bowl was played, to promote WrestleMania XL, a two day event in Philadelphia that begins Saturday