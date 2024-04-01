WWE kicks, punches, slams marketing efforts into high gear ahead of WrestleMania, its big event

This year’s WrestleMania is just days away, but WWE’s marketing campaign for its biggest premium live event of the year was kicked into overdrive months ago. In February, three days before the Super Bowl, with all eyes on Las Vegas, WWE tried to snatch some of the NFL’s spotlight for itself. The sports entertainment company held a press conference in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, just down the road from stadium where the Super Bowl was played, to promote WrestleMania XL, a two day event in Philadelphia that begins Saturday

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.