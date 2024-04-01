US and Israeli officials are to hold virtual talks on their dispute over a Rafah military operation
By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — American and Israeli officials are planning talks to discuss the potential expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The U.S. opposes the expansion on humanitarian grounds. A U.S. official confirms the parties would meet by secure video conference on Monday. That’s a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the U.S. didn’t veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The potential Rafah operation has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier.