Tracking snow and rain showers Monday

today at 9:06 AM
Published 7:39 AM

Incoming system will bring rain and snow to the area Monday afternoon and night.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with snow and rain showers this afternoon, coupled with isolated thunderstorms. Highs today will max out in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers tonight will come to an end by sunrise Tuesday morning. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool Tuesday with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. North winds will keep it feeling chilly. Much warmer starting Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s through Friday. Another cooldown with showers Saturday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

