Syria says an Israeli airstrike has destroyed Iran’s consulate building in Damascus, with deaths

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says an Israeli airstrike has destroyed the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus, killing or wounding everyone inside. The Iranian Arabic-language state television Al-Alam and pan-Arab television station Al-Mayadeens say the strike killed Iranian military adviser Gen. Ali Reza Zahdi. Zahdi previously led the Iranian elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria. There was no official confirmation from Iran. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the media after meeting Iran’s ambassador that “several” people were killed. The Israeli military did not immediately comment. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and ALBERT AJI Associated Press

