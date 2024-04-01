‘So much joy’: Art Spark! offers art programs for people with memory loss

By Lauren Piesko and Emily Keinath

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A new program at the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) invokes thoughts of creativity, while making waves in the Alzheimer’s and dementia community.

“We know now that there are more than 200,000 Michiganders living with Alzheimer’s disease right now,” said David Hind, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you or a loved one are living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia – say hello to Art Spark! It’s a new program launched by the FIA designed for people with mild to moderate memory loss and their care partners.

TV5 stopped by the “hot shop” to check out this month’s demonstration which is glass art.

“As an instructor, I feel like it’s super similar to a lot of other educational experiences that we offer. I think that throughout a given afternoon, we have high-schoolers and then grade schoolers, we’re typically engaging the same way,” said Michael Mentz, the FIA’s glass programs manager. “No one is super familiar with the material, so we’re always approaching it from a very easy, approachable entryway.”

“I think a lot of the times, people are the most interested and, sort of, inspired by how much they didn’t know about glass as a material,” said Mentz. “A lot of the times, that’s probably the biggest impact we’ve had on people.”

The idea for Art Spark! was brought to the FIA by Docent and Access Coordinator, Jennifer Giddings-Essenmacher. During her time working for the Alzheimer’s Association, she learned there was a real need in mid-Michigan for a program catered to those with memory loss.

“It gives me so much joy. I used to work for the Alzheimer’s Association, and knowing that four years ago people were asking for a similar program, what they can do to get out with their loved ones and not feel judged for behaviors or actions,” she said.

When asked if the art has brought back any memories for anyone, Giddings-Essenmacher said absolutely.

“So, we have a couple of couples that keep coming back and signing up for more,” she said. “They want to know when’s the next class, when’s the next workshop. And they’re inviting people, which is fantastic.”

One of the recent examples she shared was of a man who remembered being back in his own workshop.

“After our clay tour our fire-master guy, he took them back into the kiln room and one of our participants was just like, ‘This is amazing, this reminds me of the shop,’ and just hearing the noise and the heat,” Giddings-Essenmacher said.

After the demonstration, TV5 sat down with Hind to hear his thoughts on the program.

“I really appreciate what we’re doing here. To see folks, again, who I know otherwise wouldn’t come out, and I experience with the staff from the FIA that it’s not just just the craft of glassblowing for these two individuals, but it’s their engagement with the community,” Hind said.

Hind said exposure to a program like Art Spark! is important for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“Staying engaged, staying active, staying socially connected is critical to continuing their journey in a positive and safe way,” he said. “But their caregivers, they typically don’t do things for themselves – their focus is their loved one. So, this gives both of those individuals the opportunity to be out amongst others in the community, especially with people who understand.”

Not only do these staff members understand, many have loved ones of their own with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“I have a grandmother who has dementia and so, having this opportunity for her, even if she never attends, just knowing that something is offered. She said that she is interested in coming to our watercolor workshop, so, that would just be fantastic because I know that is something she used to do a lot when she was younger,” Giddings-Essenmacher said.

Right now, Art Spark! has two portions. First – gallery tours, offered the third Thursday of every month, which engage all five senses with a big emphasis on sight, touch, and smell. Second – art making workshops, which are offered the last Saturday of every month. Upcoming workshops include glass fusing in April and watercolor painting in May.

“They really remember coming here. It has made an impression to, ‘When are we going to Art Spark!’” Giddings-Essenmacher said.

