Seniors questioned a Kansas City woman’s mysterious death. It turns out she’s alive.

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — A real-life Kansas City mystery has been solved by seniors from across the nation. They thought a member of their beloved Facebook support group was dead. But they never found her obituary.

Even stranger, the woman’s Facebook account became active once again. They wondered what really happened to her.

The story was shared with KCTV5 by seniors who sent gift cards, cash and even a lift chair to help support a woman they considered a friend.

The Kansas City woman was struggling financially according to her posts. KCTV5 found a GoFundMe and verified donations from members of the senior support group.

Members of the group believed this senior had different health conditions ranging from multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, or possibly cancer.

The final Facebook messages indicated the woman died a sudden, agonizing death from cancer.

The messages claim the cancer could be seen through her skin. Long paragraphs detail how she cries in pain and begs the doctor to overdose her. The account is taken over by her aide “Shawn” who continues the tragic messages that end with the woman’s death.

“I felt like I stopped breathing. It consumed me thinking we hadn’t done enough for her,” said Wendy from Indiana.

Devastation soon turned to betrayal as members began to suspect this woman wasn’t dead after all and simply moved on to a new support group.

The Senior Support group boasts more than four thousand members. Any senior can join with the permission of the administrator. The group went private following the mysterious death and the growing concerns.

Someone called the woman’s phone and a voice similar voice answered. Another called the apartment complex and got the impression from a manager the senior wasn’t dead after all.

Members of the group contacted KCTV5 questioning if this was a real person and if she was even a senior citizen as she claimed. Others questioned if they had been duped out of money or if she really needed it.

KCTV5 used information from the group to check public records. KCTV5 is not revealing the woman’s name because she doesn’t face any criminal charges. No one in the senior group filed a complaint with law enforcement.

The senior citizen received donations through the group. Some members describe direct solicitations where she encourages cash. Other members say their gifts were the result of members taking up a collection.

The woman promptly answered the door when KCTV5 knocked. She was clearly stunned that a news reporter was sent to inquire about her death.

Investigative reporter Angie Ricono showed her the Facebook messages sent to members where she supposedly died. The woman didn’t deny sending them. She said she had brain cancer, Parkinson’s disease and depression — then she shut the door.

KCTV5 left behind a letter with information outlining the concerns reported to us and how to connect with our investigative team.

“I know I won’t get my money back and I really don’t care about that. I just want to understand how she could hurt people this badly. Why she faked her death?” questioned Monica from Indiana.

Members remain baffled about her faking her own death. Some question if she simply looked for a clean exit to join different groups.

“I would never send her money because I always felt she was sketchy. But after four years, you know, I just kind of I kind of fell in that trap with everybody else, you know?” said Scott from North Carolina.

“We’re all still in shock. We loved her. We believed her,” said Wendy.

KCTV5 quickly realized this situation was more about betrayal than cash. Seniors were crushed. They messaged about tears and grief. Her presence in their lives was real and so was the hurt.

“She gained our trust and love and played on our compassion,” said Marilyn from Texas.

It’s understandable why seniors join online support groups. It helps combat isolation.

“Research now shows that social isolation and loneliness increases dementia by 50%. It increases the rate of death by 40%. So, it is actually a health issue,” said Janet Baker with Kansas City Shepherd’s Center, a nonprofit organization that helps seniors connect through a wide variety of activities.

The Shepherd’s Center, which began in Kansas City more than 50 years ago and now has 57 centers in 17 states, sets up phone pals with vetted volunteers.

Baker said it’s critically important to keep social connections going and understands the lure of online groups. She advised it to keep it surface level and to never send cash or gift cards.

Baker did not weigh in on what happened but did address how devasting betrayal is for seniors.

“That feeling of betrayal is even more painful, I think, for older adults who have lost in their lives. That to put yourself out there and trust someone and then be betrayed — I don’t care what age you are, but particularly for older adults — is really painful,” Baker said.

An administrator on the FB group posted a final message from the senior citizen following KCTV5′s visit.

“I’m sick not a criminal but someone in Group turned me in to a News Station as a Scammer. That will hurt my family and they don’t deserve it and I am paying for what I did. I helped so many people it’s hard to believe they’re this vindictive. Christians don’t persecute the ill. I understand their hate but I didn’t scam anyone.”

She apologized to the group and said she was simply overwhelmed.

“Guys, please know how ashamed I am and apologize. I understand you not believing me but I never this way acted before… I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, it wasn’t me. I was too ashamed to tell anyone.”

She claimed she has been sick and admitted she lied. She also said she told members she loves them all.

