Overnight closures on South Academy for bridge reconstruction begin today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Overnight work on a bridge reconstruction project at South Academy Boulevard is prompting traffic closures this week. The Colorado Department of Transportation is temporarily closing east and westbound lanes under the I-25 bridge and detouring north and southbound I-25 drivers using on and off ramps at South Academy.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says you should expect delays of around ten to fifteen minutes if you're driving on South Academy this week. They've confined their work to specific overnight hours to try to minimize the impacts on drivers.

Tonight until Friday morning, CDOT will fully close the eastbound south academy for construction as crews work from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and tonight until Thursday morning CDOT will fully close the westbound lanes of South Academy at I-25 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The most important thing is what to do if you're living in this area. CDOT is putting in place detours this week for the closures. Eastbound South Academy traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 where they will later re-enter I-25 north to South Academy.

Westbound traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to the Lake Avenue/South Circle Dr. exit then drivers will turn around and re-enter I-25 to South Academy. CDOT is encouraging drivers to get their app called co-trip to follow traffic closures like this.