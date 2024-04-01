Nylander scores twice, Tarasov stops 46 shots to lead Blue Jackets to 4-1 win over Avalanche
By NICOLE KRAFT
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Nylander scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets used a three-goal second period to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 for their second straight home win. Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, Cole Sillinger also scored and Eric Gudbranson had two assists for last-place Columbus, which won consecutive games for just the fourth time this season. Daniil Tarasov stopped 46 shots in his first game against the Avalanche. Chris Wagner scored and Justus Annunen had 21 saves for the Avalanche, who remain tied at 100 points with the Vancouver Canucks, three points behind the Dallas Stars for the Western Conference lead.