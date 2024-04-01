Kansas GOP lawmakers revive a plan to stop giving voters 3 extra days to return mail ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature has revived a proposal to stop giving voters three extra days after polls close to return mail ballots. GOP backers have made key concessions to get enough votes from rural Republican lawmakers to overcome Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s potential veto. Both chambers expect to take final votes this week on a version of the proposal drafted Monday by GOP negotiators for the House and Senate. One key change would wait until the start of 2025 to drop the so-called grace period. Republicans argue that counting ballots received after Election Day undermines people’s confidence in the results. Democrats see no need for a change.

