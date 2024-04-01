ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday. The federal agency said in an email that the crash happened shortly after noon. FBI spokesperson Jenna Sellitto says DeKalb County police took the driver to a hospital for evaluation. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta is looking into possible federal charges, she said. The agency said agents were checking the vehicle “as a precaution.” The FBI said no other information was immediately available.

