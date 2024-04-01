El Paso County Coroner helps draft bill to raise experience requirements for coroners in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A bill to raise the qualifications for a county coroner candidate in Colorado has now made its way to the governor's desk.

The legislation, which passed both the House and the Senate within weeks, would require that a coroner of a county with a population greater than 150,000 to be either a death investigator certified by and in good standing with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators or be a forensic pathologist certified by and in good standing with the American Board of Pathology.

Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County Coroner and Medical Examiner, who is serving his 6th year in the position, helped create the first draft of the bill along with local lawmakers.

"We had no qualifications that the person had any training, experience, qualifications or certifications that shows that they actually can do those things, which was okay in 1876. But that's not okay in 2023," explained Kelly.

Dr. Kelly acknowledges there are only a handful of forensic pathologists in the state, and are similarly sparse throughout the country. However, he adds that is why a board certification by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators was also included in the bill.

"Which is the Professional Society for Individuals who go out in the community, investigate the deaths, and kind of oversee all of that. And that essentially takes about six months of on-the-job training as well as sitting for an exam, a written exam that costs about $500," explained Kelly.

In 2022, Dr. Kelly's office performed 424 autopsies for over 20 smaller counties, he says the role of being a regional anchor for investigations and autopsies is a common theme amongst the other 10 larger-sized coroner's offices in the state (that exceed the 150,000 population threshold).

He says that is exactly why he believes those coroners need to be certified, and reliable.

"To have that oversight, have that resource, have a place that when those folks get into cases that they're not comfortable with or haven't seen, you immediately have someone in a nearby jurisdiction," said Kelly.

He also cited the massive funeral home investigation which broke out in Fremont County in October of 2023, as a prime example of the need for those larger offices to be competent.

If the bill is signed into law by the Governor, it would take effect before the November election of 2024, and for all elections after it.