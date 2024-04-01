Easter brunch shooting leaves 1 dead and 5 others wounded in Nashville, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Steve Almasy, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and at least five others were wounded in a shooting at a Nashville restaurant during Easter brunch celebrations Sunday afternoon and police say they are looking for a suspect who fled in an SUV.

“This was not a shootout …This was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man and then he fired multiple shots,” Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

Police said they are seeking Anton Rucker, 46, in the shooting. Authorities say he is a convicted felon and fled the restaurant, Roasted, in a Mercedes SUV.

The man who was killed was identified as Allen Beachem, 33, according to a post on X by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police didn’t name the others who were shot. Those five people have non-critical wounds, Aaron said in an afternoon news conference. Medical responders also transported another person who was possibly grazed by a bullet and a pregnant woman who suffered an apparent panic attack.

The suspected gunman had arrived at the restaurant minutes before the shooting with a woman, who also left with him in a Mercedes SUV, Aaron said.

Detectives believe the man who was killed and the assailant were having an argument that escalated quickly, Aaron said. The restaurant was crowded, though police couldn’t say how many people were inside when the gunfire began.

Anthony McClain, the north precinct commander for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said surveillance video showed “mass chaos” during the shooting.

“Everyone’s trying to get out and trying to escape the gunfire,” he said. “Some people did try to resist the gun, the gunman.”

Police said there is no indication the suspect and victim knew each other and called the shooting an isolated incident.

Authorities posted photos from the shooting on social media, including an image of someone who appears to be holding a gun.

Police released another photo of the suspected gunman sitting at a table and urged anyone with information to contact detectives.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

