Austria says it must deter Russian infiltration after allegations of spying emerge

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says the arrest in recent days of a former Austrian intelligence officer on serious allegations of spying for Russia suggests that Austria needs to boost its security to thwart Russian infiltration. Nehammer says the allegations against Egisto Ott, who worked for a now-defunct intelligence agency and whose arrest was announced Friday, are “grave.” They have prompted Nehammer to call a meeting on Tuesday of next week of Austria’s National Security Council. The council, which consists of government ministers as well as members of all political parties, is a key advisory panel on matters of security and defense. Ott has denied wrongdoing.

