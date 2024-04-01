Afternoon shooting in Nashville restaurant kills 1 man and injures 5 others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and five other people were injured during a shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant. The city’s police department says the shooting around 3 p.m. Sunday began within minutes of the male suspect’s arrival when the suspect and the man who died got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments.” Investigators were interviewing injured victims at the hospital to determine what happened. Police say the suspect and the car used to flee the scene were identified from the restaurant’s security video. Police posted images on social media, including one of a man pointing a handgun, to aid in the search for the suspect.

