King Charles attends Easter service, providing a glimpse of the monarch after cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is joining the queen and other members of the royal family for an Easter service at Windsor Castle in what will be his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer last month. The appearance of the 75-year-old monarch is seen as an effort to reassure the public after Charles stepped back from public duties following an announcement by Buckingham Palace in early February that he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. The Sunday service itself will be smaller than usual as Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also being treated for cancer and has paused public duties.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.