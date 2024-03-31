Idaho man Chad Daybell to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called ‘zombies’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho. Chad Daybell’s trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks, with jury selection scheduled to get underway in Boise on Monday. The 55-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, insurance fraud and grand theft by deception. If convicted, he could face the death penalty. Lori Vallow Daybell, the children’s mother, has been sentenced to life in prison. A friend testified the couple claimed they could tell if people were possessed by spirits that could turn them into “zombies.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.