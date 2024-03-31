Driver, puppy dead after SUV “exploded” following crash

By Sarah Motter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — One driver and their puppy were pronounced deceased after an SUV “exploded” following a collision in Kansas City.

The Kansas City, Mo., Police Department says that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, emergency crews were called to the area of E. 27th and Prospect Ave. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a black GMC Yukon had been speeding west on E. 27th. The driver lost control and the SUV veered off the roadway to the right. The vehicle sheared off a large wooden utility pole and then hit a large metal utility pole before it burst into flames.

As the Yukon “exploded”, police said debris hit and damaged three other vehicles stopped at the red light.

First responders indicated that the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. A puppy inside the SUV was also thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD noted that power was lost in the area as Evergy was on the scene working to restore it. No further information including the gender or identity of the driver has been released.

Police said this counts as the 27th traffic fatality in 2024.

